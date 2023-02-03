Nigeria: Polls - Buhari, APC Govs Meet Friday

"On the agenda of the governors are issues of the nationwide fuel scarcity and the new Naira notes that have caused social and economic stress for Nigerians especially small businesses who rely on daily cash transactions," the post reads.

The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Friday meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the 25 February presidential election.

The Presidential Campaign Council of APC disclosed this on Thursday via a post on Twitter.

According to the post, the discussion will specifically centre on the naira redesigning and fuel scarcity, two issue which have increased the Nigerians' dissatisfaction with the ruling party.

"On the agenda of the governors are issues of the nationwide fuel scarcity and the new Naira notes that have caused social and economic stress for Nigerians especially small businesses who rely on daily cash transactions," the post reads.

Over the past couple of weeks, the redesigning of some bank notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the short deadline have pitched some persons in the ruling party against the administration.

On Wednesday, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State accused some elements in the Presidency of working against the victory of the ruling party at the polls. He equally dissociated the APC from some of the policies of the current administration.

In another interview on TVC, Mr El-Rufai, a member of APC, said the party will defeat the "cabal at the poll.

Also, the Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, a very close ally of Mr Tinubu, recently wrote a letter to Mr Buhari ahead of his visit to Kano State, stating disquietness in his state against the administration over the naira redesigning.

Although the president later visited the state after the extension of the deadline for the legality of the old naira notes, there were reports that some angry youth allegedly stoned the convoy of the president.

Earlier, Mr Tinubu had let the cat out of the bag when he stated that the redesigning of the naira and fuel scarcity are deliberate and targeted against his election.

Mr Tinubu, in a statement, made in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said he will win the election despite the attempt to stop him.

The statement further fueled the speculation that there is a rift between President Buhari and Mr Tinubu.

However, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Friday said Mr Buhari was committed to the election of the former Lagos State governor as president.