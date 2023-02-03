South Africa/Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe Extends Olive Branch to Permit Holders - South African News Briefs - February 3, 2023

Zimbabwe Govt Ready to Assist Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders to Return Home

Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi has said that the government wants to assist citizens who voluntarily wish to return home before the expiry of their permits on 30 June 2023, reports SABC News. He said that the embassy and the consulate of Zimbabwe would conduct a mapping exercise to identify and register Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders. Hamadziripi has also dismissed accusations that the move by the government to assist those Zimbabweans in South Africa whose permits are not going to be renewed is a political ploy by the regime to lure voters ahead of elections. "We call on them to be law abiding and respect the laws of South Africa. The invitation is for voluntary registration. We wish to facilitate and assist Zimbabweans who wish to go back home. It is by no means ... to compel those who don't wish to return home voluntarily," said Hamadziripi. ZEP permits were set to expire in December 2021 but were extended until June 2023.

SABC Now Demands TV Licences Fees for Computers, Laptops

The South African Broadcasting Corporation has started demanding that South Africans pay TV licence fees for computer monitors, even if they are not receiving broadcast signals on these devices, reports IOL. According to a local tech news channel, MyBroadBand, the public broadcaster's notice came with an additional sentence stating that the definition of a TV set includes a "TV monitor (without receiving capabilities) able to receive a broadcast signal by virtue of being connected to any television receiving equipment".

Sundowns Ladies Named Best Women's Club In Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have been named the Best Women's Club in Africa by the International Federation of Football and Statistics (IFFHS) for 2022. The ranking was based on the performance of clubs in international and national tournaments within the last 12 months, reports Eyewitness News. Coach Jerry 'Kappa' Tshabalala said in a statement, "we are very excited to have been named the top club in Africa and this is a testament to the sheer commitment of the players and technical team. Our collective performance across the three competitions we participated in last year was crucial to this decision".

PetrolSA Making Eskom Pay Exorbitant Prices for Diesel

Cash-strapped Eskom has been forced to pay exorbitant prices for diesel, despite purchasing the product in bulk from PetroSA, according to the Citizen. The state-owned oil and gas company is Eskom's main diesel supplier. The diesel is needed to power Eskom's two open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power plants, Gourikwa and Ankerlig, which are effectively its emergency backup generators that can mitigate against two stages of load shedding if running at the full output of 2067 MW. According to BusinessTech, Eskom warned the national government in November 2022 that it had run out of diesel to keep its open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) going. While the turbines are only supposed to be used in emergency situations, the power utility has come to rely on them as a primary power source.

