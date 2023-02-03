Nigeria: Edo Confirms 132 Cases of Lassa Fever, Records Two More Deaths

Benin-City — Edo State has recorded seven more confirmed cases of Lassa fever, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 132.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Benin-city, saying the state also recorded two new deaths from the disease, raising the fatality figure to 16.

She stated that most of the deaths recorded in the state are persons who were unwell and failed to report to a proper hospital for care until they developed complications, urging residents to "take responsibility to work with the ministry of health, observe preventive measures and report early symptoms suspected to be malaria or any other sickness like malaria so as to receive proper care."

Prof. Obehi said the seven new cases were reported from three local government councils in the state, including Esan West, Etsako West, and Esan North East, while the new deaths were confirmed in Esan West and Esan North East.

According to her, "We have continued to witness a steady rise in the number of confirmed cases and deaths from Lassa fever with seven new cases confirmed in three local councils in the state. We now have a total of 132 confirmed cases with 16 deaths from the disease.

"With the new data, Edo State now has a case fatality rate of 12 percent, which reinforces the need for residents to be cautious and comply with laid down preventive guidelines to stay healthy and protected from this common enemy of mankind."

The health commissioner disclosed that Etsako West, Esan West, and Esan North East are the most affected local government areas by Lassa fever in the state, with 51, 34, and 27 confirmed cases respectively.

Others are Etsako East, 4; Esan Central, 3; Ovia North East, 3; Esan South East, 2; Owan East, 2; Akoko Edo, 2; Oredo, 2, and Etsako Central, 2.

Reassuring the government's commitment to contain the disease and protect residents, she added that about 40 persons, including 28 adults and 14 children who were confirmed of the disease were still on admission at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), adding that they are currently receiving medical care and are responding to treatment.