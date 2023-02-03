Nigeria: Buhari Rejoices With Arise News Channel On Its 10th Anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday congratulated the Founder/Chairman of ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena as well as the management and staff of ARISE News Channel on the 10th anniversary of the international broadcast station.

Buhari also commended the organisation for, "their efforts in ridding Nigeria of colonial mindset and promoting pride for the nation's heritage."

The president in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated: "I pay my respects to ARISE News on this historic occasion, marking a proud chapter in the development of broadcasting in the country.

"I urge you to not just give news but also mould the thinking of our people to appreciate the positive developments brought about under the aegis of the change agenda of our administration. The media should continue to lead the way in transforming society," he added.

On his part, former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, also hailed the broadcast station over its 10th anniversary.

I a tweet yesterday, Atiku noted that following the success of THISDAY, he knew ARISE would also be a successful organisation.

Atiku wrote: "If the runaway success of THISDAY Newspaper was anything to go by, it was evident from the beginning that @ARISEtv, Prince Nduka Obaigbena's brainchild, which was setup to tell the African story, nay the Nigerian story from the African perspective held great promises.

"Ten years after, ARISE News has become a broadcast channel of choice that has deployed IT and innovation in telling the African/Nigerian story in a refreshing way. I am proud of the TV network for a decade of ground-breaking journalism.

"On behalf of my team, I congratulate the founder, Prince Obaigbena and the management and staff for a job well done."

With its honour and pride of place intact, Africa's premier media group, yesterday commenced the celebration of the 10th anniversary of ARISE NEWS Channel.

Also, its pioneering fashion event, the ARISE Fashion Week is marking its 20th anniversary as it organises the 20th edition of the event with the theme, 'Arise Fashion Week & Jazz Festival: Future Forward,' which commenced in Lagos, yesterday.

Additionally, THISDAY newspapers also celebrated its 28th anniversary last month, as it flaunted its numerous laurels and global acclaim as an outstanding newspaper of note.

For ARISE NEWS Channel, it is an award-winning organisation that easily accesses major global news with a strong focus on Africa.

However, winning the Emmy awards in New York, the United States, was the highpoint for a news channel that's currently changing Africa's journalism.

The broadcast station accentuates positive stories about Africa across all genres, including politics, business, commerce, science, sports, arts and culture, showbiz and fashion.

It broadcasts 24 hours from its studios in London, New York, Lagos and can be seen in the UK and across Europe on the Sky platform (Sky channel 519), Freeview (Channel 136) as well as in the USA on the Centric channel and also on the Hot bird platform, which transmits to Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

On its part, the ARISE Fashion Week is presently hosting its 20th edition with the theme: 'Arise Fashion Week & Jazz Festival: Future Forward,' in Lagos, from February 2 to 4, 2023. The event would showcase exceptional designers from Africa and Africans in the diaspora over an array of jazz-themed performances.

According to a statement by the management, it would be a celebration of African design and its progression over the years, as well as ARISE's role in championing musical and design talents.

The 2023 edition would feature a diverse set of world-class designers, namely: Ajabeng, Ameer by Ameer, Awa Meité, Bianca Saunders, BLOKE, Éki Kéré, Fruché, Hudayya, I.N Official, and Ituen Basi. Others are Joy Meribe, Kadiju, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Mariya Sanusi, NiNiE, NKWO, Pepper Row, Selam Fessahaye, Syari Bespoke, T.I Nathan, Tiffany Amber, UNI FORM, Vicnate, XULY.Bët and Ziva Lagos.

For THISDAY, it hit the newsstands on January 22, 1995 and quickly carved a niche for itself in business and politics reporting, particularly, for breaking major news stories. It soon became Nigeria's newspaper of record. In its first years of publication, THISDAY won the Newspaper of the Year Award for three consecutive years. In 1997, THISDAY also became the first Nigerian newspaper to introduce full colour printing. It now has printing plants in Lagos, Abuja and in the Niger Delta.