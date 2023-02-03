Sierra Leone: Majority of Sierra Leoneans Say Vulnerable Children Lack Needed Support, Afrobarometer Survey Shows

31 January 2023
Afrobarometer (Accra)
press release By Andrew Lavali

Key findings

  • A solid majority (60%) of Sierra Leoneans say parents are "sometimes" or "always" justified in using physical force to discipline their children. But opposition to physical discipline has increased from 33% in 2018 to 40% in 2022 (Figure 1).
  • Most Sierra Leoneans say child abuse and neglect (75%) and out-of-school children (60%) are infrequent problems in their community (Figure 2).
  • Fewer than one-third of Sierra Leoneans say resources are available in their community to help abused and neglected children (29%) and children with disability (27%). Even fewer (19%) say children and adults with mental or emotional problems can usually get help (Figure 3).
  • A majority (58%) of Sierra Leoneans say the government is doing a good job of protecting and promoting the well-being of vulnerable children (Figure 4).

A majority of Sierra Leoneans say vulnerable children are often unable to obtain needed help and support in their community, according to the latest Afrobarometer survey.

Most survey respondents say child abuse and neglect and out-of-school children are infrequent problems in their community, and a majority commend the government's efforts to protect and promote the well-being of vulnerable children.

But fewer than one-third of citizens say children who are abused or neglected, who live with disability, or who have mental or emotional problems are generally able to get the help they need.

A majority of respondents say parents are justified in the use of physical force to discipline their children, although opposition to corporal punishment has increased.

Read the original article on Afrobarometer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Afrobarometer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.