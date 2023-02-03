Sierra Leone: Majority of Sierra Leoneans Say Vulnerable Children Lack Needed Support, Afrobarometer Survey Shows

press release

Key findings

A solid majority (60%) of Sierra Leoneans say parents are "sometimes" or "always" justified in using physical force to discipline their children. But opposition to physical discipline has increased from 33% in 2018 to 40% in 2022 (Figure 1).

Most Sierra Leoneans say child abuse and neglect (75%) and out-of-school children (60%) are infrequent problems in their community (Figure 2).

Fewer than one-third of Sierra Leoneans say resources are available in their community to help abused and neglected children (29%) and children with disability (27%). Even fewer (19%) say children and adults with mental or emotional problems can usually get help (Figure 3).

A majority (58%) of Sierra Leoneans say the government is doing a good job of protecting and promoting the well-being of vulnerable children (Figure 4).

A majority of Sierra Leoneans say vulnerable children are often unable to obtain needed help and support in their community, according to the latest Afrobarometer survey.

Most survey respondents say child abuse and neglect and out-of-school children are infrequent problems in their community, and a majority commend the government's efforts to protect and promote the well-being of vulnerable children.

But fewer than one-third of citizens say children who are abused or neglected, who live with disability, or who have mental or emotional problems are generally able to get the help they need.

A majority of respondents say parents are justified in the use of physical force to discipline their children, although opposition to corporal punishment has increased.