Liberia: President Weah Nominates Foreign Service Officials, Including New Ambassador to Unesco

2 February 2023
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia, Liberia - His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, made additional nominations in Government affecting a number of diplomatic missions.

Those nominated are Madam Tracy Ashley Grigsby, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of France and Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); Madam Louise Sharene Manaweh Bailey, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of Liberia to the African Union, and Madam Angie Kolue Nynemah Lavela von Ballmoos, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The nominations are subject to confirmation by Honorable Liberian Senate.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.