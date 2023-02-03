Liberia: President Weah Nominates Foreign Service Officials, Including New Ambassador to Unesco

Monrovia, Liberia - His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, made additional nominations in Government affecting a number of diplomatic missions.

Those nominated are Madam Tracy Ashley Grigsby, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of France and Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); Madam Louise Sharene Manaweh Bailey, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of Liberia to the African Union, and Madam Angie Kolue Nynemah Lavela von Ballmoos, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The nominations are subject to confirmation by Honorable Liberian Senate.