Liberia: U.S. Embassy Sends Out Security

The U.S. Embassy in Monrovia says it is aware of several recent audits of the Roberts International Airport (RIA), all of which have revealed significant shortcomings in airport safety, security, and operational standards.

According to a security alert released by the embassy, the people of the Americas are aware that RIA, the Liberia Airport Authority, and the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority have begun steps to address these shortcomings in recent months.

The statement released on February 2, 2023 read, "We are aware that RIA, the Liberia Airport Authority, and the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority have begun steps to address these shortcomings in recent months".

"However, U.S. citizens contemplating air travel into or out of RIA, which is Liberia's only international airport, should be aware that few if any of these shortcomings have been adequately resolved to date, and that several airport safety, security, and emergency response capabilities remain below international standards," the alerts continued.

The US Embassy in Monrovia is quoted as saying, "The Embassy is not aware that airlines have reduced operating schedules to RIA in response to these audit findings. We will update this message should we become aware of any such plans".

Meanwhile, the embassy wants the following actions to be taken by their citizens who plan to leave of enter Liberia through the only international airport of the country, RIA.

They include reviewing your travel plan, making contingency travel plans, monitoring local media, airline, and travel agency websites and prepared for delays in travel and have funds to cover these delays.