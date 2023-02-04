Nigeria: New Naira Notes - After ICPC Arrest, EFCC Interrogates Actress Simi Gold

The 31-year-old actress was arrested after the video of her spraying and stepping on the newly redesigned Naira notes at a party surfaced online.

Two days after Nigerian actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, popularly known as Simisola Gold, was arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the EFCC has also waded into the case.

The actress was arrested for allegedly selling the new Naira notes for profit and is now being interrogated by the EFCC for 'spraying and stepping' on the new Naira notes.

EFCC operatives from the Lagos Zonal Command commenced an investigation of the actress' actions.

The anti-graft agency is questioning her for allegedly tampering with the redesigned Naira notes, an offence contrary to Section 21 (5) of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Act, 2007.

-- EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 3, 2023

The 31-year-old cosmetologist cum actress was arrested after the video of her spraying and stepping on the newly redesigned Naira notes at a party surfaced online.

In the viral video, she was also seen flaunting wads of the new Naira notes. She was subsequently handed over to the EFCC on Thursday for further investigations.

Items recovered from her at the point of arrest along Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, included a Range Rover and iPhone mobile devices.

The agency's Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said: "she would be charged to court once investigations have been concluded."

Nigerians dig up video

While Mr Uwujaren confirmed the anti-graft agency was investigating her, he declined to give any update on the case.

Nigerians dug up the video of the event.

In the video, she was seen spraying cash at the event. Many noticed she was not the only one spreading the new notes and raised some questions stating that foul play was involved.