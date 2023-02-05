Senegal/Algeria: Afcon Champions Senegal Strike Again in CHAN Tournament

Senegal sealed the double with a penalty shootout win over Algeria in the final of the African Nations Championship (Chan) at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Saturday.

In the tournament, held exclusively for players who play their club football in their home country, it was the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) winners who struck again to write their names on the Chan trophy for the very first time.

A 5-0 semi-final win over Niger gave hope to the near 40,000 fans in attendance that this may just be Algeria's year in a home tournament that had gone so well.

Aimen Mahious had already won the golden boot for his five goals at the tournament, but after a goalless stalemate after 120 minutes, he had the pressure of penalties to deal with - and the 25-year-old could not convert.

Instead Senegal's Pape Sy was the hero behind the sticks. It ended 5-4 on penalties, with Senegal once again the champions of Africa.

Even without the likes of Sadio Mané who had led them to glory in Cameroon a year ago the Lions of Teranga had done it again. And global star Mané was full of praise for the performances of his countrymen.

"All Senegalese people are proud of your journey," the Bayern Munich forward wrote on Instagram.

"You were heroic on all levels. Bravo for this continental coronation. Congratulations to the technical management and all the supporters. The work continues!"