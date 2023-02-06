Burkina Faso Transitional Leader Denies Diplomatic Split From Paris

© Wikimedia commons / Zenman
Kwame Nkrumah avenue, in the center of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso (file photo).
4 February 2023
Radio France Internationale
By RFI

Capt. Ibrahim Traoré, Burkina Faso's junta leader, said his country has not severed diplomatic ties with France, despite asking it to withdraw its forces, and denied Russian Wagner mercenaries were in the country.

Paris recently recalled its ambassador to Burkina Faso after agreeing to demands from the ruling military junta to pull out its troops.

In his first public comments since then, Captain Ibrahim Traore insisted Burkina had not broken ties with France -its former colonial power.

"The end of diplomatic agreements, no!" Traore said in a television interview with Burkinabe journalists on Friday. "There is no break in diplomatic relations or hatred against a particular state."

Traore, who came to power in a military coup last October, vowing to win back territory from jihadists, went on to deny that there were mercenaries from the Wagner Group deployed in Burkina Faso.

Wagner, a Russian mercenary group founded in 2014, has been involved in conflicts in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Ukraine.

"We've heard everywhere that Wagner is in Ouagadougou," he said, adding that it was a rumour "created so that everybody would distance themselves from us".

"We have our Wagner, it is the VDP that we recruit," he said, referring to the Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland civilian auxiliaries. "They are our Wagner."

He said that "all the people want is their sovereignty, to live with dignity. It doesn't mean leaving one country for another".

Paris confirmed last month that its special forces troops, deployed to help fight a seven-year long jihadist insurgency, would leave within a month.

Under President Macron, France was already drawing down its troops across the Sahel region, which just a few years ago numbered more than 5,000.

About 3,000 remain, but the forced departures from Mali and Burkina Faso - as well as the Central African Republic to the south last year - underline growing anti-French sentiment.

(with AFP)

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.