Nigeria Has Attained 100% Broadband Penetration - Buhari

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the country has achieved 100 per cent broadband penetration.

Speaking at the maiden Digital Economy Conference themed: "Promoting a Vibrant Digital Economy - A catalyst for Economic Growth in Nigeria," which was organised by the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the president clarified that contrary to reports that the country had only achieved 43 per cent internet penetration, a lot of feats had been accomplished.

Represented by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isah Pantami, Buhari said, broadband coverage had improved by 77 per cent from 23 per cent in 2019 to 100 per cent in 2023.

He said, "One of the richest persons in the world announced that Nigeria out of the 54 African countries has outstanding broadband. As of today, broadband can be accessed everywhere in the country whether in the urban, rural areas or desert. We are the first African country to attain this and the only one so far - 70 per cent is a distinction and the digital sector has surpassed it."

On his personal note however, Pantami said, "I am proud to say today that Buhari is the founder of the digital economy in Nigeria, the first president to develop the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy."

However, the President of NACCIMA, John Udeagbala, said the government should enact policies that will build on existing laws and promote the growth of the technology ecosystem in the country.

He also urged the present administration to establish digital hubs in the six geo-political zones to give opportunities to the rural areas, promote start-ups and encourage innovations in the industry and discover the tech savvy that abounds in the country.

Udeagbala, added that the federal government should also encourage the export of home-grown technology experts and

innovators where possible to the western world after the example of India and generate foreign currency for Nigeria.