Nigeria: Buhari, Atiku Condemn Massacre of Katsina Vigilantes

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday condemned the attack on vigilantes at Yargoje forest in Jibia local government area of Katsina State, which claimed scores of lives.

In the gory attack said to have killed about 41 persons, the insurgents ambushed a convoy of vigilantes in the forest in their bid to recover stolen cows leading to the killings.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president paid tribute to all the vigilantes and family members who he said have been martyred.

Buhari noted that the sacrifices of the brave men working to prevent and punish crime in their communities will not be forgotten.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult period. May Allah repose the soul of the deceased," he said.

Similarly, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, also condemned the gruesome killing of 41 people in the Bakori, saying the incident is one too many. The PDP candidate, in a press statement signed and issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, noted yesterday that "the confirmation of the incident by the Nigeria Police on Saturday, was a foreboding moment."

"The terrorist attack on Bakori where 41 people were reportedly killed started making the rounds on Friday, but the Police confirmation of it on Saturday is yet another ugly episode of the senseless killings of Nigerians on account of terror attacks," Atiku said.

The former vice president condoled with families of the deceased and called for a holistic, multi-dimensional strategy he said would put a stop to terrorism in the country.

"While terrorism is a serious problem affecting most countries of the world, the solution to the problem must differ among countries. Therefore, a multi-sectoral initiative that will evaluate how to decimate the capacity of these terrorists should be on the table. We must be ready to do all that it takes to put a stop to these attacks," Atiku said.

He prayed for the souls of the dead to rest in peace and also to God to return peace to Nigeria.