Liberia: Ministry of Health Launches School-Based Vaccination Campaign

By Joseph Titus Yekeryan

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health (MoH) has launched a nationwide school-based vaccination campaign intended to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among school-going kids in Liberia.

The vaccination campaign is being implemented by the Government of Liberia through the Ministries of Health and Education in collaboration with development partners.

Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah during the official launch of the campaign said COVID-19-related vaccines, including the Pediatric Pfizer vaccine, will be administered to students between the ages of five and eleven on their school campuses.

Dr. Jallah said the key objective of the campaign is to boost the immune systems of the kids and prevent them from contracting the virus and other diseases.

She called on parents not to panic, but to go to the school campuses to sign the consent form, which will allow their children to be vaccinated.

"This is about the health of our children, so we are calling on their parents to take this campaign very seriously."

"Let them make themselves available to sign the consent form for their kids to be vaccinated. I know they are quite aware that if a kid contracts any illnesses besides covid-19, that child's education gets affected."

"So the first and most important thing is to ensure the wellness of your kids before anything," said Minister Jallah.

Dr. Jallah stated that vaccinators will be posted at the various school campuses to roll out the vaccination campaign.

Speaking further, Education Minister, Professor D. Ansu Sonii said the vaccination campaign is consistent with the vision of the Liberian Government and partners to have a healthy and strong population.

Professor Sonii encouraged parents to continue to send their children to school; describing education as the only tool that can tackle illiteracy and alleviate poverty in the family.