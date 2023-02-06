Liberia: NEC Shares Information On BVR With Lma

The National Elections Commission (NEC), over the weekend conducted a one-day information-sharing meeting on the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) and the 2023 General Elections with the leadership and members of the Liberia Marketing Association, (LMA), of Liberia.

The meeting was requested by the NEC, through its Gender Section and held on the compound of the Commission on 9th Street, in Sinkor. Nearly 100 members of the Liberia Marketing Association and its leadership attended the one-day information-sharing meeting with authorities of the NEC.

Speaking during the information sharing meeting, NEC Boss, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah said, the Commission is depending on the Liberia Marketing Association to help spread the information regarding the BVR process.

Madam Browne Lansanah informed the Liberia Marketing Association leadership and members not to be afraid of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR), process

She said real objective of the BVR is to register all Liberians 18 years and above.

However, the NEC Boss says, when a registrant's citizenship becomes questionable, that registrant will be allowed to present a valid passport, a birth certificate, certificate of naturalization, and the National Identification Registry, NIR card. She also said that registrant could bring two Liberian voters or a traditional leader who will agree that the registrant is a Liberian.

Responding, the President of the Liberia Marketing Association, Madam Elizabeth Samborla thanked the NEC for the interaction, adding that this was the very first time for LMA leadership and the NEC Board of Commissioners to discuss election matters face to face.

The Liberia Marketing Association President said the NEC will succeed in its mandate to conduct free, fair, transparent and credible 2023 General Elections because they have directly involved the LAM and its leadership in the electoral process.