Liberia: Ministry of Health Suspends Officials

-Turns them over to LACC for investigation

By Kruah Thompson

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has suspended two of its Margibi County health team officials for being implicated in an alleged corruption scandal.

Liberia's Minister of Health Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah said Friday at a news conference that they have put the acting health team in place to continue the provision of health services in the county.

On 2 February 2023, local media here reported a leaked audio exposing some officials of the Margibi County health term discussing ways to collect kickbacks from vendors associated with MOH.

Minister Jallah said the Ministry has recalled all the staff of the Margibi County health team who were implicated in that scandal.

"The MOH will be turning over all suspects to the LACC for investigation. The outcome of the LACC [Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission] investigation will inform the next decision of the ministry," she noted

According to her, the content of this news article simply borders on corruption, and the Ministry strongly rejects corruption.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jallah assured the people of Margibi that normal services delivered to them will not be under threat under her watch.