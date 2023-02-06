Liberia: A Special Message of Thanks and Appreciation From H.E Dr. George Manneh Weah

5 February 2023
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Sunday, 5th February 2023

A SPECIAL MESSAGE OF THANKS AND APPRECIATION FROM

H.E DR. GEORGE MANNEH WEAH

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Let me thank all Liberians who turned out yesterday to express their support for the work we continue to do on their behalf. They have shown through their huge assembly - and decision to re-nominate me - that they appreciate what we have been doing over the last few years. And for this, I am thankful!

It was gratifying to have seen the convergence of people from various sectors of the Liberian society, including youth, women, traditional leaders and First Time Voters.

Thank you for your support! I don't take it lightly. I assure you that we will be exerting all efforts in the coming months to gain another constitutional mandate from you, the Liberian people, in order to sustain the development drive across the country.

Like I announced a few days ago, we will be meeting you in your communities, towns, and villages to explain the progress that we are making while soliciting your support. We expect that this democratic exchange will be peaceful and interactive.

So once more - and on behalf of First Lady Clar and myself, Vice President (and Vice Standard Bearer of the CDC) Jewel Howard Taylor, officials and members of Government, and the hierarchy of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change - let me express how truly humbled I am by the numerous sacrifice and support you have given me. We will not let you down!

Thank you.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.