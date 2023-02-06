Liberia: A Special Message of Thanks and Appreciation From H.E Dr. George Manneh Weah

Sunday, 5th February 2023

H.E DR. GEORGE MANNEH WEAH

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Let me thank all Liberians who turned out yesterday to express their support for the work we continue to do on their behalf. They have shown through their huge assembly - and decision to re-nominate me - that they appreciate what we have been doing over the last few years. And for this, I am thankful!

It was gratifying to have seen the convergence of people from various sectors of the Liberian society, including youth, women, traditional leaders and First Time Voters.

Thank you for your support! I don't take it lightly. I assure you that we will be exerting all efforts in the coming months to gain another constitutional mandate from you, the Liberian people, in order to sustain the development drive across the country.

Like I announced a few days ago, we will be meeting you in your communities, towns, and villages to explain the progress that we are making while soliciting your support. We expect that this democratic exchange will be peaceful and interactive.

So once more - and on behalf of First Lady Clar and myself, Vice President (and Vice Standard Bearer of the CDC) Jewel Howard Taylor, officials and members of Government, and the hierarchy of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change - let me express how truly humbled I am by the numerous sacrifice and support you have given me. We will not let you down!

Thank you.