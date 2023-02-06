Nigeria: First Ladies Seek More Funds to Curb Cancer Spread

First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC) Initiative has raised concern over the increasing rate of cancer in the country as a new report revealed that the country has recorded over 10,000 cases of cancer in the past one month. The coalition also called for increased resource allocation to cancer.

This is even as the chairman, senate committee on health, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe, decried what he described as poor utilisation of the cancer care fund by the Federal Ministry of Health.

Oloriegbe, who spoke at the partner reception and book launch "Footprints" by FLAC in Abuja, said involvement of the private sector is key to achieving maximum benefit.

"If cancer is placed under health insurance, many patients will have access to treatment. That fund is not implemented because the private sector is not involved. Private sector involvement will enable more beneficiaries to benefit," he said.

Meanwhile, the minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed that the federal government has earmarked money for another six cancer treatment centres that are being developed right now by the ministry.

The development, the minister said, is aimed at increasing the availability and space to be able to accommodate more patients.

He said cancer treatment is very costly, "There is a government programme, the cancer care fund which reduces the burden by 50 percent. Even with the 50 percent, it is still too much for many people."

He, therefore, commended the first ladies for the work that they do to support those who require treatment in their states, saying that it is extremely important.

In her address, wife of Kebbi State governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, said the book is a compilation of all their activities, and the celebration of their efforts to bridge the cancer gap in the country and also highlight the challenges that they face daily.

"We are living through a quite growing painful pandemic that our healthcare systems are certainly not built to carter for, so our work therefore is to work with the health agencies such as the primary health care system to ensure that we provide better services for our people," she said.