South Africa: SA Artists Bag Grammy Award

South Africa's trio Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode scoop Best Performance in the Global Music category.
6 February 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has congratulated eminent South African musicians Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode for winning the Best Global Music Performance at the Grammy Awards.

The artists won for their collaboration of 'Bayethe' on Sunday at the 65th annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, California. The awards were hosted by South African comedian, Trevor Noah.

"South Africa is proud of the great work of art that you continue to churn out with excellence and high levels of creativity without compromising national identity and our beautiful story of a beautiful people, able to rise from the ashes of the past, and rise to conquer against all odds. We salute you on behalf of all the people of this, our beautiful country, South Africa," the department said.

This is a first time Grammy for Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Ambassador, Zikode and a first for Bantwini. This was Kellerman's 4th nomination and his second Grammy.

The Grammy Award for Best Global Music Performance is an honour presented to recording artists for influential music from around the globe at the Grammy Awards, a ceremony that was established in 1958 and originally called the Gramophone Awards.

Honours in several categories are presented at the ceremony annually by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States to "honour artistic achievement, technical proficiency and overall excellence in the recording industry, without regard to album sales or chart position.

