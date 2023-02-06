Nigeria: 2023 Election Shouldn't Be Decided By 'Bullion Van' - Atiku

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians not to allow the forthcoming election be determined by bullion van tendencies.

Atiku, in a message to his supporters via email, was apparently referring to the two bullion vans seen entering the premises of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2019 general election.

He urged Nigerians to use the power of their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to channel their frustration to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election.

Atiku said, "A few days ago, I had cause to make a statement on the currency conversion policy of the federal government.

"In the said statement, I aligned my position with an upsurge of demands for a slight extension of the January 31st deadline.

"While commending the magnanimity of the CBN for such an extension, it would be pertinent for the agency to take urgent measures and make the new currency available and accessible to the public.

"This is necessary to ease the ongoing hardships and frustration that have become manifest in our people across the country.

"It is also noteworthy to appreciate the good work being done by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) for busting unscrupulous elements who hoard money in secret warehouses.

"Under no circumstance must we allow the outcome of this election to be determined by the bullion van tendencies."

"The frustration that we all go through at the moment can be corrected if the CBN continues to do its part and operatives of the EFCC and ICPC, too, ensure that people do not keep stacks of money out of reach of the public.

"The other side of the bargain is for us as Nigerians to use the power of our PVC to channel our frustration to vote out the APC in the forthcoming general election," he said.