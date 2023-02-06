Morocco: Davis Cup (World Group II/1st Day) - Moundir, Benchetrit Give Morocco Lead Against Côte d'Ivoire

5 February 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Abidjan — The Moroccan national tennis team dominated, on Saturday, its Ivorian counterpart during the first two matches held in Abidjan, as part of the Davis Cup World Group II play-offs.

The first single of this 1st day opposed the Moroccan Adam Moundir to one of the best Ivorian tennis players, Coulibaly Eliakim. After 2h42 min of play, the Moroccan won in 3 sets 7-5 4-6 7-5.

In the second game, Elliot Benchetrit, recently winner of the International Tennis Tournament of Doha, beat Kouamé Elliot. It took him much less time than his compatriot (1h27min) and only two short sets 6-2, 6-2 to break for Morocco.

The confrontation which takes place on the courts of the International tennis club Sofitel in Abidjan will continue, Sunday, with a doubles match and two singles game.

