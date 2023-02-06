Rwanda: Kagame, Ndayishimiye Hold Tete-a-Tete in Bujumbura

President Paul Kagame and his Burundian counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye held a tete-a-tete on Saturday, February 4, in Bujumbura.

Their meeting followed the Extra-Ordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State that took place in the Burundian city.

It is the first meeting between Rwandan and Burundian presidents since 2015 when the two countries' relations soured, following a coup attempt to oust Burundi's former President, Pierre Nkurunziza.

In 2020, the neighbouring countries began to normalise relations, with exchanges of high-level visits.

In July 2021, Rwanda's Prime Minister, Edouard Ngirente, attended Independence Day celebrations in Burundi.

In January 2022, President Ndayishimiye sent a message to President Kagame through the Burundian Minister in charge of East African Community Affairs, Ezechiel Nibigira.

In December 2022, a Burundian delegation led by Lt Gen Andre Ndayambaje, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, came to Rwanda on a three-day campaign to encourage over 50,000 refugees who fled to Rwanda in 2015 to return home.

Earlier, in September, Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Vincent Biruta, met with his Burundian counterpart, Amb. Albert Shingiro, on the side-lines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States. They exchanged on matters of bilateral ties and the normalisation of the two countries' relations.