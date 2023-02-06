Morocco: Davis Cup - Morocco Beats Côte d'Ivoire, Consolidates Its Place in World Group II

6 February 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Abidjan — The Moroccan national tennis team snatched a precious victory against Côte d'Ivoire after winning three matches in a row held on Saturday and Sunday in Abidjan, as part of the Davis Cup World Group II play-offs.

It was Adam Moundir who opened the ball on Saturday by giving the first point to Morocco after his victory by 7-5, 4-6 and 7-5 over one of the best Ivorian tennis players, Coulibaly Eliakim.

After, it was the turn of Elliot Benchetrit to add the second point of the final victory after beating Kouamé Elliot on the courts of the International tennis club Sofitel in Abidjan.

Winner of the recent Doha International Tennis Tournament, Benchetrit confirmed his talent as a great player. It took him only two short sets 6-2, 6-2 to break for Morocco.

In doubles, the captain Mehdi Tahiri lined up Benchetrit Elliot and Lalami Laaroussi Younes who defeated, Sunday, Coulibaly Eliakim and Gueninle Abdoul Karim by 6-3 6-4.

