Ghanaian Finally Takes a Break After Over 250 Matches

Inaki Williams had featured in every single La Liga Santander game since August 2016, spanning a record of 251 consecutive league appearances.

However, on Sunday the 28-year-old was forced to miss his club, Athletic Bilbao's 1-0 defeat against Celta Vigo through injury.

Williams was forced off the field with an injury in a match that resulted in a 3-1 victory over Valencia last Thursday, raising concern that his record may well be over.

And on Sunday the Spanish club confirmed Williams would miss a fixture for the first time in a very long time.

To be exact, 2,468 days.

"Williams had not missed a match since April 20, 2016. On Sunday he was unable to play against Celta due to muscle overload," the club tweeted.

Williams chose to represent Spain in the early stages of his career but failed to make the grade of the 2010 Fifa World Cup champions.

The striker then took the decision to switch his allegiance to Ghana, where both his parents were born, ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Williams started all three group stage matches for Ghana before they were eliminated from the tournament.

But now his impressive appearance record has come to an end, however it is expected to remain intact for years to come.

Six years without missing a single league game for the same club, let alone any club is remarkable and Williams can be proud of his consistency.

As good things often do they come to an end, but expect Williams to be as consistent as he always was once he recovers.

Compiled by Dylan Bettencourt

Pictured above: Inaki Williams

Image source: Athletic Club