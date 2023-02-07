Ghana Football Star Christian Atsu Trapped in Turkey Earthquake

6 February 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked areas of Turkey and Syria on Monday, causing devastation across the countries.

As the death toll continues to rise from the devastating earthquake that has left over a thousand dead in Turkey and Syria, there are fears former Chelsea and Newcastle star Christian Atsu is among those trapped under the rubbles.

The Ghanaian plays for Turkish club Hatayspor, who are based in the region of Kahramanmaras - one of the worst hit areas by the devastating quake.

The Daily Star reports several of Atsu's teammates were also caught in the disaster, but have since been rescued and moved to safety.

A search-and-rescue operation has been launched to find the 31-year-old, as well as Hatayspor's sporting director Taner Savut who is also believed to be under the rubble.

Atsu was on Chelsea's books for four years but never played a senior match for the Blues, unlike his compatriot Micheal Essien who had a glorious time at the Bridge.

The Ghana star also played for Newcastle United who have since jumped to pray for the safety of their former player.

"Praying for some positive news, Christian Atsu." Newcastle United posted on Monday.

Also John Dramani Mahama, former Ghana President, called for prayers for Atsu and his club director.

He wrote: "Let's continue to pray for our brother, Christian Atsu, and his club director. The city of Hayat is in the region affected by the earthquake. Let's continue to pray that God spares their lives."

Let's continue to pray for our brother, Christian Atsu, and his club director. The city of Hayat is in the region affected by the earthquake. Let's continue to pray that God spares their lives. https://t.co/51RKJOc7AZ-- John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) February 6, 2023

Several other Ghana celebrities have also made similar calls for prayers for Atsu.

Atsu interestingly scored the crucial winning goal for his team on Sunday night which he celebrated on his social media page.

