Nigeria: HRW - 'Thick Veil of Violence' Around Nigeria's Elections

Commonwealth Secretariat/Flickr
(file photo).
6 February 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Human Rights Watch said Monday that there is a "thick veil of violence" surrounding elections scheduled to take place in Nigeria later this month.

The violence "undermines people's fundamental right to vote," said Anietie Ewang, HRW's Nigerian researcher, who called on Nigerian officials to install secure systems that would allow Nigerians to vote safely.

"It is important for the authorities to swiftly restore public confidence in their ability to hold those responsible for electoral violence accountable and ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians," Ewang said in a statement.

In the capital city of Imo state, Owerri, where violent secessionist groups have repeatedly attacked election authorities in an effort to disrupt elections, a human rights activist told HRW that people want to vote to be a part of the political process, "but this is severely challenged by the security issues which there appears to be little or no commitment to address."

The activist said there is "a strong sense of fear among voters."

Nigerians go to the polls February 25 to elect a new president and other politicians.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.