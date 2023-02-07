Nigeria: Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation in 2030 At Risk - UN

Abuja — The United Nations (UN) has raised the alarm that 4.3 million girls were at risk of female genital mutilation in 2023 worldwide, with Nigeria ranking third on the globe.

A statement jointly issued yesterday, by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) stated that the figure was based on latest estimates, with a projection that it would reach 4.6 million by 2030, as conflict, climate change, rising poverty and inequality continue to hinder efforts to transform gender and social norms that underpin this harmful practice and disrupt programmes that help protect girls.

According to the statement, Female genital mutilation (FGM) remained widespread in Nigeria. It noted that with an estimated 19.9 million survivors, Nigeria accounted for the third highest number of women and girls who had undergone FGM worldwide, with the risk of cutting highest in the first 5 years (86% of girls circumcised before age 5 - National Demographic and Health Survey 2018).

It added: "FGM prevalence in Nigeria is decreasing among women aged 15-49 according to data from the 2021 Multiple Indicator Survey (MICS) (18% to 15% 2016-17/2021).

Similarly, the prevalence among girls aged 0-14 decreased from 25 per cent to eight per cent during the same time period (MICS 2021).

"This significant decrease in prevalence among girls aged 0-14 is a welcome development, given that an estimated 86% of females aged 15-49 were subjected to FGM before the age of 5 (NDHS 2018).

"At the same time, 12 states had a prevalence higher than the national prevalence, ranging from nine per cent in Edo to 35 per cent in Kwara and Kano."

It further added that: "FGM violates the rights of women and girls and limits their opportunities for the future in health, education and income.

"Rooted in gender inequality and power imbalances, it is an act of gender-based violence that harms girls' bodies, dims their futures, and endangers their lives.

"Changing gender and social norms that encourage FGM is critical. Men and boys are powerful allies in the effort. Increasingly they are challenging power dynamics within their families and communities and supporting women and girls as agents of change."

The statement revealed that the UNFPA-UNICEF global Joint Programme on the Elimination of FGM had supported over 3,000 initiatives within the last five years where men and boys actively advocated to bring an end to the practice.

UNFPA Resident Representative, Ulla Mueller, was quoted to have said: "Men and boys remain key partners in addressing gender inequalities and harmful practices as we all collaboratively join hands to deliver the global promise of eliminating FGM by 2030."

On his part, UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Cristian Munduate added that: "As a result of our collective efforts, we are witnessing significant opposition from men and boys to FGM. Today, men and boys are more receptive to change than before, and in some communities, they are more likely to disapprove of female genital mutilation and domestic violence than women and girls."