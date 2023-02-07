Kenya: No Kenyan Affected By Turkey, Syria Earthquake, Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu Says

The wreckage of a collapsed building, Diyarbakır, Turkey.
7 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government now says that no Kenyan has so far been affected by the damage caused by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria killing over 4,000 people.

Though her twitter account, Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu confirmed that the Embassy in Ankara has had "no reports of any Kenyan dead or injured."

She pointed out that "Kenyans affected by this earthquake can call the embassy hotline +90(538)502 0960, email diaspora@mfa.go.ke or DM us at @Diaspora_KE

cc @ForeignOfficeKE"

In Turkey, the number of people who've died because of these earthquakes has risen to 3,381, according to the country's disaster authority.

Orhan Tatar, an official at the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), says a further 20,426 have been injured and 5,775 buildings collapsed.

The new count brings the combined death toll in Turkey and neighboring Syria to 4,890.

This number is likely to keep rising, stay with us for all the latest developments.

