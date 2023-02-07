Ethiopia: PM Abiy Expresses Grief Over Turkiye, Syria Earthquake

Addis Ababa (ENA) — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has expressed grief over Turkiye and Syria earthquake that caused several death and injuries.

Abiy twitted that "deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries caused by the earthquake in Southern Turkiye and Syria. May the deceased rest in peace and affected communities find solace in this difficult period."

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ethiopia has also extended its heartfelt condolences and solidarity with Turkiye over the devastating earthquake incident on Monday morning.

"We stand in solidarity with the Government and people of Turkiye," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.