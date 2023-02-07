Ethiopia: PM Abiy Expresses Grief Over Turkiye, Syria Earthquake

7 February 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa (ENA) — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has expressed grief over Turkiye and Syria earthquake that caused several death and injuries.

Abiy twitted that "deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries caused by the earthquake in Southern Turkiye and Syria. May the deceased rest in peace and affected communities find solace in this difficult period."

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ethiopia has also extended its heartfelt condolences and solidarity with Turkiye over the devastating earthquake incident on Monday morning.

"We stand in solidarity with the Government and people of Turkiye," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.