South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa On Progress Achieved in Kingdom of Lesotho

4 February 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Ramaphosa encouraged by progress achieved in the Kingdom of Lesotho

President Cyril Ramaphosa today, 4 February 2023, welcomed the Right Honorable Prime Minister Mr. Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane of the Kingdom of Lesotho at his official residence, Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Pretoria, for a bi-lateral discussion on the progress being made in the Kingdom since the Prime Minister's ascension to office and to further strengthen the historic bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Ramaphosa again expressed his well wishes to the Prime Minister for his electoral success and appointment as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho as well as the formation of the new government. President Ramaphosa also commended the People of Lesotho for achieving this great milestone.

"The successes recorded thus far towards the conclusion of the national reforms process is encouraging. I believe that, as per the Prime Minister's undertaking, the new government will expedite its efforts and complete all outstanding matters to finalise the reform process and pass the outstanding Constitutional Amendment Bill," said President Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa expressed his personal commitment and South Africa's continued readiness to support Basotho on the journey towards the Lesotho that the Basotho want.

On bilateral ties and friendship, South Africa attaches immense value to the bilateral cooperation with the Kingdom of Lesotho. In this regard, President Ramaphosa undertook to convene the inaugural Bi-National Commission (BNC) at mutually agreed date in 2023.

The leaders also affirmed their commitments to multilateral institutions including their support of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM). President Ramaphosa voiced his gratitude for the Kingdom's contribution to SAMIM.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.