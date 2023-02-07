South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa On Progress Achieved in Kingdom of Lesotho

press release

President Ramaphosa encouraged by progress achieved in the Kingdom of Lesotho

President Cyril Ramaphosa today, 4 February 2023, welcomed the Right Honorable Prime Minister Mr. Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane of the Kingdom of Lesotho at his official residence, Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Pretoria, for a bi-lateral discussion on the progress being made in the Kingdom since the Prime Minister's ascension to office and to further strengthen the historic bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Ramaphosa again expressed his well wishes to the Prime Minister for his electoral success and appointment as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho as well as the formation of the new government. President Ramaphosa also commended the People of Lesotho for achieving this great milestone.

"The successes recorded thus far towards the conclusion of the national reforms process is encouraging. I believe that, as per the Prime Minister's undertaking, the new government will expedite its efforts and complete all outstanding matters to finalise the reform process and pass the outstanding Constitutional Amendment Bill," said President Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa expressed his personal commitment and South Africa's continued readiness to support Basotho on the journey towards the Lesotho that the Basotho want.

On bilateral ties and friendship, South Africa attaches immense value to the bilateral cooperation with the Kingdom of Lesotho. In this regard, President Ramaphosa undertook to convene the inaugural Bi-National Commission (BNC) at mutually agreed date in 2023.

The leaders also affirmed their commitments to multilateral institutions including their support of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM). President Ramaphosa voiced his gratitude for the Kingdom's contribution to SAMIM.