Liberia: Gongloe Sees Emerging Conflict Amid Weah and PYJ Verbal Attack

Presidential hopeful and renowned human rights lawyer Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe says verbal attacks between President George Manneh Weah and Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson are early warning signs of conflict.

Speaking Monday, 6 February 2023 on local broadcaster Truth FM, Cllr. Gongloe said he sees early warning signs of conflict if the Liberian Council of Churches and other Liberians do not intervene.

Cllr. Gongloe recommended an intervention in the dispute between President Weah, Liberia's former international soccer icon-turned-politician, and Senator Johnson, a former warlord-turned Nimba's political godfather.

"I am speaking as a human rights lawyer and historian. Maybe our people have forgotten about history," Cllr. Gongloe said when he began cautioning Liberians on the conflict.

"Senator Johnson has said that there is [a] threat on his life to kill him. I think the government should take this allegation seriously and probe into it and come out with the finding to the public," he said further.

The human rights lawyer suggested that Mr. Johnson's claim should not be pushed under the carpet, and it should not just be taken as a political statement.

He continued that he sees early warning signs of conflict, urging the Liberian Council of Churches (LCC) to come in and mitigate this emerging conflict between the two leaders.

He noted that the LCC is not supposed to sit down, clap and just let it go.

He indicated that both Mr. Weah and Mr. Johnson are using the pulpit in the Church which should be used for the message of God, to exchange verbal attacks.

As such, Cllr. Gongloe wants the Council of Churches to get involved.

The Liberian People's Party (LPP) standard bearer noted that both Mr. Weah and Mr. Johnson have a huge following, and using their pulpit in the manner that they are doing, it needs the intervention of all Liberians.