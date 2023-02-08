Nigeria: Actress Cum Politician, Funke Akindele, Loses Mum

7 February 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Mother of filmmaker and deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, Dr. R. B. Adebanjo-Akindele, is dead

Funke's older sister, Olubunmi Akindele, announced the death of their mother in a statement on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

"It is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty that the ADEBANJO and AKINDELE families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, DR. R B ADEBANJO-Akindele, which occurred on Tuesday 07 February 2023.

"May her gentle soul begin its rest eternal in peace. Amen. Obsequies in honour of her passing shall be announced in due course," she stated.

