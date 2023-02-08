Nigeria: Peter Obi - an Opportunist Won't Deliver Nigeria - Seun Kuti

"... he started too late. You can't be telling me that just because you lost PDP primaries 18 months before the election, you suddenly started a movement, and you have a plan for the country."

Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, has noted that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, "cannot save the country".

Like his colleague, Brymo, Seun has been very open about his stance on Mr Obi's presidential ambition.

In an interview with the online platform Mic On podcast hosted by Channels TV's Seun Okinbaloye, Mr Kuti noted that only the people of Nigeria could save this country.

The podcast also had Japhet Omojuwa and Sijibomi Ogundele as guests.

Sharing his opinion on the effects the fuel and currency crisis will have on the 2023 elections, the singer noted that only a president who has dedicated his life to the country could save it.

According to Mr Kuti, the last son of late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the person would have gone to every Local Government and had his structure.

"Even if Sowore wins, who is my perfect friend? How will he operate in PDP and APC-controlled states, or PDP and APC-controlled senate and house of reps? How is he going to run this country the way that he feels that he should run it for the betterment of the majority of the people?

"He is my friend. Of all the candidates, he is the one I prefer. But no president can save Nigeria," he said.

Peter Obi's candidacy

Speaking on the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Mr Kuti, who celebrated his 40th birthday recently, described him as the internet's favourite.

He noted that even if he won, Mr Obi might not achieve much as he didn't have the time to prepare a plan to govern the country.

He said, "He hasn't had the time because he started too late. You can't be telling me that just because you lost PDP primaries 18 months before the election, you suddenly started a movement, and you have a plan for the country.

"No, that's opportunism. And it's not an opportunist that will deliver Nigeria--not jumping on Labour Party. The Labour Party has a socialist structure. Peter Obi is a capitalist. Where are they going?"

Apathy vs vote buying

Mr Kuti also aired his thoughts on the apathy of the electorate towards voting, describing it as the largest winner of votes in Nigeria.

According to him, voter apathy has more impact on the outcome of elections than vote buying.

"Apathy doesn't spend a dime. There are 67 million registered voters in Nigeria, and only 15 million vote in any given election. Except in 2015, when there was some some fervour to remove Jonathan, people went out there.

"The last election in 2019, only 15 million of 67 million registered voters voted. Why didn't those remaining people come out for money? He asked.

Presidential elections

With barely three weeks to the general elections, Nigerians have been gearing up to cast their votes for their preferred candidate.

In what has been described as one of the most keenly contested presidential elections in this political dispensation, the electioneering period was marked by a massive PVC collection campaign from key players.

The four main choices before the electorate are Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party as well as Peter Obi of the Labour Party.