Nigeria: Tinubu Calls for Calm Over Fuel, New Naira Notes Scarcity

The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, has once again appealed to Nigerians to remain calm as the government and relevant agencies continue to work out solutions to the scarcity of fuel and naira notes in the country.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, Mr Tinubu said he sympathised with the people, especially the downtrodden, who have been made to bear the brunt of the new naira policy by the Central Bank and irregular supply of petrol that have combined to inflict avoidable pains on the masses.

For months and weeks, there has been perennial fuel scarcity across the country coupled with the near absence of naira in circulation occasioned by the redesign policy of the CBN of some old notes - N200, N500 and N1000.

The bank had initially fixed 31 January as the deadline for the naira swap but had to extend it to 10 February following an outcry from Nigerians about the scarcity of the new notes.

Despite the extension of the deadline, there is still a cash crunch in the country which has led to protests in some parts of the country.

While at a campaign rally in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital recently, Mr Tinubu said the cash crunch and fuel scarcity were ploys by saboteurs to prevent him from winning the 25 February election.

A statement signed on behalf of the APC presidential campaign council by Bayo Onanuga, which was released to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, said Mr Tinubu commended the NNPC Limited for the fuel supply relief being enjoyed in the Federal Capital Territory and urged the company to step up its act to bring relief round the country.

The APC candidate also urged the CBN not to be dogmatic in the deadline it has fixed for the transition from old naira notes to the new ones, especially as the unintended consequence of the policy has been massive pain for the people.

The former two-term Lagos governor said he was distressed by the news of cash-strapped farmers having to sell their products excessively cheap to avoid losing all.

"Such dispiriting experience in the short term may be a disincentive to our hardworking farmers," the statement quoted him to have said.

He assured Nigerians that the current challenges will soon be over and pleaded that people should avoid anything capable of causing unrest in the country even when they are justifiably angry.

"This is a challenging period in the life of our country when our people are made to stay on the line for hours to get fuel and even get their own money from the banks.

"I empathise with Nigerians across the country especially the poor masses who have been made to bear the brunt and pains of the CBN Naira policy and fuel scarcity the most.

"While the government continues to work to solve these problems, let's stay calm, maintain the peace and continue to shun and avoid any act capable of causing civil unrest and disharmony," he said.

He blamed the opposition and those he called enemies of democracy, saying all they want is to create a state of national siege and tension that can disrupt the coming general elections and create an atmosphere of strife in our country.

"We must say no to them. We must be resolute and stand firm to protect our democracy by ensuring we hold our elections in a peaceful and orderly manner.

"I am in this race to bring renewed hope and prosperity to all Nigerians," he said.

He assured Nigerians that there are no challenges that will be difficult for "us as a people to surmount when we stand in unity of purpose.

"When you elect me, I will work to ensure security, economic prosperity, national unity and cohesion and we will together build a country that will be a source of joy to us all and a pride to every black person everywhere in the world," Mr Tinubu said.