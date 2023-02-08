Nigeria: Funke Akindele Loses Mom

7 February 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Solution Emmanuel

Funke's older sister, Olubunmi Akindele, broke the news on Tuesday evening.

Nollywood star and Lagos gubernatorial deputy candidate of the PDP, Funke Akindele, has lost her mother.

The actress's older sister, Olubunmi Akindele, broke the news on Tuesday evening on her official Instagram page.

The statement read, "It is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty that the ADEBANJO and AKINDELE families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, DR. R B ADEBANJO-Akindele, which occurred on Tuesday 07 February 2023."

"May her gentle soul begin its rest eternal in peace? Amen. Obsequies in honour of her passing shall be announced in due course." She added.

Details on the cause of death have not been revealed, and the actress has not said anything about the loss.

Funke's dad, Godwin Akindele, a retired school principal with origins from Ikorodu, died on 7th December 2019 after a brief illness.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.