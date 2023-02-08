Nigeria: I Will Fully Exploit Bauchi/Gombe Oil Find As President - Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has assured that if elected president, his administration would exploit to the fullest the oil and gas discovered in Bauchi and Gombe states for the benefit of their people and Nigerians generally.

Speaking at the presidential campaign rally in Bauchi yesterday, the former vice president said that his administration would revive the railway transportation system for the transportation of the crude oil and gas to the seaports for sale at the international market.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar expressed delight for the huge crowd, saying that for almost two months the presidential campaign team has been touring the length and breadth of the country, it had never witnessed the kind of tumultuous crowd seen in Bauchi, and commended Governor Bala Mohammed for garnering such unprecedented supporters in the state.

Atiku also dispelled the insinuations in some quarters of alleged low strength of the PDP, saying the vituperations are mere calculated attempts to smear the good image of Governor Bala Mohammed, and asked each and every eligible voter that could vote to give the governor the mandate for a second term in office.

He said, "I want to thank the people of Bauchi State for this wonderful support, the support that we have not seen in any other place across the country. I also want to thank Governor Bala Mohammed because of the good works he has done in Bauchi as we are seeing here today.

"Governor Bala Mohammed has constructed roads, schools, health facilities and we want to commend him for all these achievements. And we commend him to you people so that you can vote for him, and if you vote for PDP, vote from top to bottom."

"I have also pledged that the petroleum resource that has been discovered between Bauchi and Gombe states will be exploited for the broad benefit of the people, and pledge to make sure our young men and women receive loans to set up their small and intermediate enterprises for self-employment", Atiku disclosed.

Speaking on behalf of the director-general of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Adamawa State governor, Umaru Fintiri enumerated the leadership qualities of Atiku Abubakar, saying he is the most suitable and qualified for the nation's plum job.

Fintiri, who also spoke on behalf of the PDP Governors, berated the economic policies of the APC-led federal government, stressing that its recent naira notes redesign policy is a calculated attempt to send the common man to his grave.

Also, the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed who argued that Bauchi is a PDP State expressed hope that all the party's candidates would emerge victorious in the forthcoming general election.

Earlier, the PDP national chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu said the party's presidential candidate has all the required experience for the position of Nigerian president adding that if voted into power, PDP would correct the ills of previous administrations.

The event had in attendance the PDP vice presidential candidate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Governors Bala Mohammed, Ahmadu Fintiri, Udom Emmanuel of Bauchi, Adamawa and Akwa Ibom states respectively. Also present were former governors and senators among others.