Nigeria: 'Rema Broke Our Contract By Signing With Mavin Records,' Says Talent Manager

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, has been charged with breach contract he made with his former record label.

Recall that Rema signed a record deal with D'Prince's Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records, which is owned by record producer Don Jazzy, in 2019.

The following year, the 22-year-old released his self-titled debut EP, "Rema," which reached the top spot on Apple Music Nigeria.

Before signing with Mavin Records, Rema was a member of the musical ensemble R&A, which also included another singer called Alpha P.

In an interview with Channels TV, MC Pikolo, the manager, asserted that Rema prematurely terminated their contract in 2017 in order to sign with Mavin Records.

He accused the singer of breaking a five-year contract with his Alive Music label and the talent agent as well.

He said, "He was under contract." The contract was breached. A lot of people advised me, when they saw the deal we signed, to go to court. I initially wanted to go to court but heard they could put an injunction on his career. I didn't want that. We had a contract for five years, and he left in 2017.

"The contract was signed in 2015. He knows there's a breach. I'm also telling him to reach out.

"It breaks my heart because I know what I did at that time."

In a court document requesting a "renegotiation of contract" with Mavin Records, Pikolo's attorneys stated that Rema and Alpha P had signed a management contract with Alive Music after being named winners of a contest.

The court filing dated 2019 reads,"Our client discovered you entered into a contract with one of her artistes, Rema, by signing him to your company despite your awareness of a valid contract between our client and her artiste."