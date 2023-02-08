Somalia: Battle Erupts in Lasanod Amid Calls for Peace

LAS ANOD — A gunfight erupted in LasAnod City on Monday amid growing calls for dialogue and peaceful solution.

An eyewitness said the morning clashes began after Somaliland forces started an incursion to regain control of the strategic town from local armed clan residents.

Several people are reported sustained wounds after caught out by stray bullets, according to the medical officials at a local hospital.

In a statement, the interior ministry of Somaliland said the regional army rebelled an ambush by "terrorists", referring local tribal militia.

It added that the army suffered casualties after two combat soldiers wounded.

The confrontation took place in East of the city, where the clan militia mam checkpoint.

LasAnod saw repeated clashes and protests since last year as people in Sool, Sanaag and Ayn regions rejected the secessionist Somaliland.