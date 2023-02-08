Somalia: Somali Govt Expresses Solidarity With Lasanod People

Mogadishu — The Federal Government of Somalia has announced its position on the situation in the city of Lasanod, the capital of Sool region amid an escalation of war.

In a press conference held in Mogadishu, the Minister of Interior, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi said that the Government believes that Lasanood conflict is a political issue and called for genuine dialogue.

The interior minister announced that the government welcomes the recent meeting in the city by SSC leaders to establish a Federal State and wished them success in their efforts.

"The government of Somalia is responsible for the protection of the constitutional principles of preserving the territorial unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia," he added.

Lastly, the Minister said that the government is calling for an immediate end to the conflict in Lasanod and both sides taking the lead in settling and negotiating the issues.

The statement comes a day after at least 35 people were killed and dozens wounded in a heavy battle with mortar shelling on Lasanod after Somaliland troops attempted to enter the city, which they lost last month following an uprising.

The people say they want an autonomy and rejected to remain under Somaliland which declared a self-independence in 1991. The regional failed to win an international recognition as a sovereign state.

Lasanod fell to Somaliland military in 2007 after expelling Puntland forces. Since then, the city has been witnessing assassinations and insecurity due to the rivalry between the states.