Nigeria: Supreme Court Stops CBN From Ending Use of Old Naira Notes February 10

Weblingdevs / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Naira notes (file photo).
8 February 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Supreme Court gave the order in a suit filed by three APC-controlled states - Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara.

The Supreme Court Wednesday gave an interim order stopping the central bank from ending the use of old naira notes from 10 February, the News Agency of Nigera (NAN) reports.

The Supreme Court gave the order in a suit filed by three APC-controlled states - Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last October announced that it was redesigning the N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes.

Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, announced 31 January as the deadline for the expiration of the old banknotes.

But due to the public outcry trailing the currency scarcity, Mr Emefiele extended the deadline till 10 February. He added that money deposit banks would continue to receive the old banknotes even after the deadline.

Despite the deadline extension, however, the scarcity of new notes has persisted.

Details later... ..

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.