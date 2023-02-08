Nigeria: Outrage As Armed Militia Attack CUPP Spokesperson Country Home Again

Abuja — There was outrage in Umukegwu Akokwa, in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, when armed militia invaded and attacked the country home of the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, for the second time in one month.

Ugochinyere is also the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato North Federal Constituency.

He was not at home when the attackers struck.

A statement from the CUPP spokesperson yesterday, made available to THISDAY in Abuja, explained that the assailants were masked and heavily armed.

The gunmen were said to have attacked workmen who were in the house carrying out repairs from the last attack.

Those attacked included masons, welders, carpenters, electricians and mechanics.

Some of the workmen who ran for their lives called from their hiding places and informed the opposition spokesperson of the attack.

Part of the statement read, "The unknown gunmen who yet again had a field day spent about 20 minutes unchallenged despite SOS messages sent out immediately Ugochinyere got the notification.

"Inspection around the house showed that the assailants broke down security gates, and destroyed some of the already repaired damaged areas from the last attack.

"They pumped bullet holes into water tanks in the compound, removed all the newly installed CCTV cameras which are yet to be activated and took away the keys of two new Lister generators after also pumping bullet holes into the generators and abducted his brother Ikedi Ikegwuonu who they were heard shouting that he would have to show them where Ikenga was hiding.

"Political leaders of thought in Ideato have condemned this attack and called it one attack too many and wondered what exactly was the fate of Ideato nation and called on the Inspector General of Police to rise to the occasion and bring the carnage to an end as it will be unforgiveable after three attacks yet no arrests or any remedial actions.

"Some villagers who saw the attackers said some of them were holding pump action rifles while others held guns that looked like AK-47 rifles.

me of the workers who have hurriedly resigned from working at the house following the attack said the assailants had charms tied on their arms and red cloth on guns matching the description of the group that attacked the same house on 14th January, 2023 where at least four persons were killed including his father's younger brother.

"One of the workmen insisted to sympathisers who gathered after the gunmen had left that the gunmen carried a bag while entering the house but did not come out with the bag raising suspicion whether they have planted explosives or something else in the house.

"The Imo state government is yet to react to this latest attack and calls to the phone line of the Commissioner for Information Chief Declan Emelumba could not go through as the phone was switched off."