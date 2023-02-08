Nigeria: Ighalo in Historic Club World Cup Final With Al Hilal

Ighalo and his Al Hilal teammates will face either four-time champions Real Madrid or Egypt's Al Ahly in Saturday's final

Odion Ighalo and his Al Hilal teammates have set a record as the first team from Saudi Arabia to make it to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Al Hilal sealed their berth in the final after a stunning 3-2 victory over Flamengo in the semi-final of the tournament on Tuesday.

Ighalo, who was among the starters for Al Hilal, played for 57 minutes before Ramon Diaz took him off for Michael.

Officially the fourth Nigerian to be at the Club World Cup, Ighalo will look to become the second player from the country to win the priceless diadem.

Before Ighalo's present exploits at the Club World Cup taking place in Morocco, the duo, Mikel John Obi and Victor Moses were in the Chelsea side that lost in the 2012 final to Corinthians.

Though he was an unused substitute, Obiora Nwankwo was part of the Inter Milan side that won the 2010 edition after beating TP Mazembe of DR Congo

For Tuesday's victory by Ighalo's Al Hilal, many likened it to the Saudi national team's victory over Argentina in the opening group match at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Real Madrid, the reigning UEFA Champions League kings are representing Europe at the Club World Cup and they will start their campaign for a fifth title on Wednesday against Egypt's Al Ahly in the second semi-final fixture.

Understandably, Carlo Ancelotti's charges are the firm favourites backed to progress into the final where the history-making Saudi club, Al Hilal are already waiting.

Though Al-Hilal have been the champions of Asia on four occasions, they have no pedigree on the inter-continental stage, certainly not compared to Los Blancos.

The final is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. at Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium.