Ghana: Oti Regional Minister Inaugurates New Classroom for Dorbiso

The Oti Regional Minister, Dr Joshua Makubu, last Friday inaugurated a six-unit classroom block for Dorbiso-Junction Primary School in the Krachi-East Municipality, to replace the dilapidated classrooms that made the school environment unattractive for effective teaching and learning in the area.

The new classroom block, built with funds from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has a staff common room, store and head teacher's office.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony Dr Makubu said government was committed to ensuring that old classroom blocks were replaced and additional ones provided to address the infrastructural deficit of schools in the region, as part of efforts to promote quality teaching and learning in schools without discrimination.

He said the government had recognised good school infrastructure, as necessary in providing conducive school environment, to promote effective teaching and learning, saying that the government was determined to address bottlenecks that affected quality school activities in the country.

The regional minister, assured the people of Oti Region that, as one of the six new regions created, the government was providing the needed resources to the region to facilitate rapid development, adding that since the creation of the region, much development was achieved, which would have eluded the people if they were still part of the Volta Region.

Dr Makubu asked parents to prioritise the education of their children to complement government's efforts to ensure holistic education by sending their children to school, and support them, particularly the girl child.

He expressed regret that some parents still gave out their girls for early marriage, instead of supporting them in school, saying that it was a major challenge confronting education in the region.

Dr Makubu, therefore, appealed to parents to stop the practice and give equal attention to their wards because early marriages among girls would only prevent them from developing their talents and destroyed their future.

The head teacher of Dorbiso-Junction Primary School, Mr Kormisah Frimpong, lauded the government's efforts at improving school infrastructure, and said the new classroom block would not only enhance effective teaching and learning, but also attract more pupils to the school, which would increase enrolment.

The Chief of Dorbiso-Junction, Ubor Kojowah II, thanked the government for the new classroom block, and called on teachers, pupils and the School Management Committee (SMC) to adopt the culture of maintenance to protect the new building, to help prolong its lifespan.