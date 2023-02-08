Ghana: President Names New Ministers ... K.T. Hammond for Trade, Bryan Acheampong for Agric, 'Asabee' Replaces Chieftaincy Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reorganised his government with the nomination of three persons to replace the three ministers who have resigned from his government in recent weeks.

In accordance with Article 78(1) of the 1992 Constitution, the nominations and subsequent appointment of the ministers designate are subject to the approval of Parliament.

The new entrants include Adansi Asokwa MP, Kobina Tahir Hammond, as Trade and Industry Minister to replace Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong who replaces Dr Akoto Owusu Afriyie as Food and Agriculture Minister.

Former Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority, Stephen Asamoah Boateng makes a come-back into government as Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister to replace Ebenezer Kojo Kum, MP, Ahanta West.

In a communication to the Speaker of Parliament, the President has nominated Karaga MP, Mohammed Anim Adam, as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry to replace the sacked Charles Adu Boahen.

A Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and MP for Akuapim South, Osei Bonsu Amoah, has been elevated as Minister of State at the same ministry.

Mr Herbert Krapah, a Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, according to the communique, has been transferred to the Energy Ministry as a deputy.

Nyiaeso MP, Dr Stephen Amoah, would now head to the Ministry of Trade and Industry as a Deputy to replace Mr Krapah.

In the letter addressed to the Speaker, the President said the reorganisation were occasioned by the resignations.

He prayed the House to quicken the vetting process to enable the nominees to take up their new roles in the service of the government.

Referring the nominations to the Appointments Committee on the floor of Parliament in Accra yesterday, Speaker of the House, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, expressed the hope that the new entrants passed the vetting.