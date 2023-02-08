Ghana: MP Donates 50,000 Exercise Books to Students

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region, Mr Richard Gyan-Mensah, on Friday donated 50,000 copies of branded exercise books to students in the constituency.

He also made a cash donation of GH¢10, 000.00 to the Education Directorate in support of its administrative duties.

According to Mr Gyan-Mensah, the gesture formed part of his many contributions towards efforts being made to improve the quality of education and the effective delivery of same in the district.

He lauded the District Education Director and her team for their selfless services despite the numerous challenges faced in the constituency and assured them of his continuous support.

The MP used the occasion to thank the constituency executives, especially the chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Kassim, ward coordinators, party faithful and assembly members for their immense support in the distribution process.

Receiving the books on behalf of the constituency, the District Education Director, Mrs Cecilia Aboagye, thanked the MP for the support.

She said the lack of infrastructure which drives teachers including newly posted ones away from the district- largely was affecting academic activities in the area.

"When the teachers come here, they complain about the roads leading to the various villages, accommodation problems, and economic activities within the district so the teachers rush to Kasoa and Winneba where they get nice accommodation and engage in economic activities after school," she stated.

Mrs Aboagye said the attrition rate was 325 but it is more than 450 now and that is affecting the performance of candidates in the BECE.