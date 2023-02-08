Ghana: Labour Commission Receives Less Cases in 2022

The National Labour Commission (NLC) received 452 complaints last year as against 518 the previous year, statistics from the Commission has revealed.

The complaints mostly filed by employees received by the Commission were unfair termination, redundancy, dismissal, end of service benefit, unpaid salaries and strikes.

The Head of Public Affairs of the Commission, Mr Eyram Doste Kwami, Tottimeh disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra stating that some of the complainants filed by employers included termination of appointments by employees with notice to them.

He said the reduction in cases were as a result of continuous public education in institutions and the engagement of unions and management.

Mr Tottimeh said as part of efforts to promote labour issues in the country, the Commission had expanded its operations to the Tema in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

He said similar offices would soon be established in Bono and Northern Regions.

Mr Tottimeh said the lack of full time Commissioners at the NLC was a challenge to the Commission, adding "making them full time will help them expedite their work."

"With the full time commissioners at the NLC will help prevent delay in resolving cases," he added

The Head of PR urged the public to report their cases to the NLC for amicably settlement and assured of the Commission's determination in promoting peace and harmony at the workplace to promote productivity.

He appealed to employers and employees to use dialogue to settle grievances at the workplace.

"Such practice will ensure labour issues are settled amicable and also reduce the already complied cases at the NLC," he added

Mr Tottimeh urged employers to abide by the provisions of the labour law to reduce the number of grievance to the Commission.

"Study the provision in the labour Laws and Acts and work with them to reduce cases even trivial issues," he said.

He urged employers to train workers on labour issues and Act, adding that such initiative would ensure that they become abreast with issues on the labour laws.

Mr Tottimeh appealed to employees to partner employers to increase productivity at all levels.