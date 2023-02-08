Sierra Leone: Ambassador Sesay Calls On Al Qasimia University, Advocates for More Scholarship Support for Sierra Leone

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday 7 February 2023 - Sierra Leone's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, UAE, has paid a courtesy call on the leadership of the Al Qasimia University, where he advocated for increased scholarship support for Sierra Leonean students.

Ambassador Rashid Sesay, on behalf of the Government of Sierra Leone, thanked the University leadership for already offering scholarship opportunities to sixteen Sierra Leoneans who are currently studying with them. He informed the University of his county's priority on Human Capital Development, while noting that the move by the Al Qasimia University to provide free learning opportunities for his compatriots would go a long way to complement the vision of Sierra Leone.

"My aim is to create more opportunities for our people through increasing the number of Sierra Leoneans studying in this University in the coming years which is in line with President Dr. Julius Maada Bio's agenda to prepare our people for the future through capacity building," he said.

On his part, Chancellor of the Al Qasimia University, Professor Awad Al Khalaf thanked Ambassador Sesay for the visit and added that they were happy to deliver high quality teaching and learning environment for their students, which included Sierra Leoneans. He noted that their scholarship programs covered full tuition, accommodation and stipend among other facilities and assured of their willingness to receive more students from Sierra Leone who would meet their entry requirements. He also said that they would welcome the prospect of exchange visits with higher institutions of learning in Sierra Leone.

Ambassador Sesay also held a meeting with Sierra Leoneans studying at the University during which he encouraged them to work hard and always serve as good examples. "Education is a huge asset for anyone and I applaud you all for this achievement. I encourage you to work as one family by keeping the peace and cohesion among yourselves," he added.

Mohamed Pateh Jalloh, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, commended the Sierra Leone Envoy for making time to visit and for his continuous advocacy to increase the number of students from Sierra Leone.

It could be noted that in July 2019, Ambassador Rashid Sesay visited the University when there was no student from Sierra Leone. Currently, there are sixteen Sierra Leoneans at the University pursuing various fields of study.