Sierra Leone: Qnet Is Not a Criminal Enterprise - Company Lawyers React

Lawyers representing Q-NET, Musa Pious Hermon Sesay and Bestman D. Juah have on Thursday February 2nd held a press conference to brief journalists about the businesses done by Q-NET, which is an entity involved in the purchasing of goods online and does not offer overseas travels to any individual. The Lawyers have said the company is not a criminal enterprise.

Qnet called the press conference in reaction to Sierra Leone police's statement in which they declared Qnet Company as a criminal enterprise.

Speaking at the press conference, Lawyer Musa Pious Hermon Sesay said Q-NET takes a firm position on the adherence to its policies and procedures and also code of conduct, adding that the company has a zero tolerance policy towards their independent representatives that flout the law and immediate suspension, termination and even legal action stemming from misrepresentation of the company brand are possible punitive actions the company undertakes to protect its reputation.

He said that ensures an immediate and stern separation between people who genuinely wish to market the company's beneficial products and the bad apples who are unscrupulous in their intentions.

Lawyer Sesay said to be clear, Q-NET does not offer employment, guaranteed returns, investment opportunities, travel assistance related to immigration or scholarship in exchange for payment.

He further stated that every care and effort was taken to train all Independent Representative's on Q-NETs ethics and professionalism and that they are provided a virtual office and access to mentoring, guidance and extensive information on Q-NETs products and their benefits.

He added that the path of being an IR with QNET is a valid form of side income that helps supplement the more significant micro-entrepreneurship sector.

He said over the years the company has organized media sensitization events and media publications in newspaper, radio and television. Lawyer Pious said they will support the Inspector General of police to weed out all criminals that are posing to be an employee of Qnet and take them to the law he said.

In his statement, Bestman D Juah said Q-NET is an international e-commerce based direct selling company incorporated and their headquarter in Hong Kong. He said through the company's e-commerce portal on their website they have been selling exclusive high quality health, wellness and lifestyle products to customers around the world since 1998.

He further stated that Q-NET offers direct selling business opportunity to customers who wish to become distributors of their products and earns commissions on product sales and these distributors are referred to as Independent Representatives by Q-NET.

Lawyer Juah said the fact about Q-NET is that they offer nearly twenty (20) different brands of products which are developed exclusively for their distributors by prominent international manufacturers and suppliers.

He added that the company conducted their business via a licensing arrangement with a local representative in Sierra Leone to represent them on the grounds as their business agents, saying they were exploring to set up a private LLC to serve their customers and distributors in Sierra Leone and they will do so in the near future once they align their business priorities.

Lawyer Juah further stated that Sierra Leone is important to them and that they were looking to expand their presence in other West Africa region and as such is willing to comply with all government regulations within a reasonable scope.

He said they would like to clarify and emphasize that Q-NET is committed to conducting its business in Sierra Leone in compliance with all local laws and regulations and that their aim is to make positive contribution to the local community through their business, products and social project.

He said Q-NET does not offer any product related to travel assistance with simmigration service or even overseas jobs in exchange for payment of any kind.

Lawyer Pious Sesay stated that Q-NET is Asia's fastest growing E-commerce direct selling company with online product sales in more than ten (10) countries.

He said the company has an operational presence in more than twenty-five (25) countries through offices and local agents.

He stated that the business model ensures that their registered independent representatives who undertake the sales of Q-NETs products earn commission only when they successfully sell a Q-NET product, adding that when a customer purchases a product and like it, they can recommend it to someone else and if there is a successful referral and sale, that person earns a commission and processing of all product sales are done online through Q-NETs websites.