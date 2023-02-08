Kenya: Magoha's Funeral Procession Animated By Igbo Mourners Underway in Nairobi

8 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The funeral procession for the immediate former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha is underway in Nairobi ahead of his burial on Saturday.

The cortege escorting Magoha's remains departed the Lee Funeral Home shortly before 9am on Wednesday from where the procession proceeded to the Kenyatta National Hospital.

It then headed to the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists' Union (KMPDU) escorted by two police outsiders and mourners from Nigeria who animated the procession with Igbo cultural dances.

Prof Magoha's Nigerian-born wife Dr Barbra and his son Dr Michael led the procession to St George's Primary School.

Prof Magoha passed away on January 24 upon arrival at the Nairobi Hospital after collapsing at his home.

His funeral cortege is also expected to make stops at the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC).

At KNEC, Prof Magoha served as Chairperson from 2016 to 2019 before his appointment as Cabinet Secretary in March 2019.

He was named a professor of surgery at Maseno University School of Medicine after leaving office as Cabinet Secretary.

The procession was also scheduled to make stops at the Starehe Boys Centre where Prof Magoha pursued his secondary education.

The climax of the day-long procession in Nairobi will be a stop at the University of Nairobi where he was Vice Chancellor from 2005 to 2015.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.