Kenya: Magoha's Funeral Procession Animated By Igbo Mourners Underway in Nairobi

Nairobi — The funeral procession for the immediate former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha is underway in Nairobi ahead of his burial on Saturday.

The cortege escorting Magoha's remains departed the Lee Funeral Home shortly before 9am on Wednesday from where the procession proceeded to the Kenyatta National Hospital.

It then headed to the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists' Union (KMPDU) escorted by two police outsiders and mourners from Nigeria who animated the procession with Igbo cultural dances.

Prof Magoha's Nigerian-born wife Dr Barbra and his son Dr Michael led the procession to St George's Primary School.

Prof Magoha passed away on January 24 upon arrival at the Nairobi Hospital after collapsing at his home.

His funeral cortege is also expected to make stops at the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC).

At KNEC, Prof Magoha served as Chairperson from 2016 to 2019 before his appointment as Cabinet Secretary in March 2019.

He was named a professor of surgery at Maseno University School of Medicine after leaving office as Cabinet Secretary.

The procession was also scheduled to make stops at the Starehe Boys Centre where Prof Magoha pursued his secondary education.

The climax of the day-long procession in Nairobi will be a stop at the University of Nairobi where he was Vice Chancellor from 2005 to 2015.