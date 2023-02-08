Africa: Remembering A True Friend - Roger Winter (1942 - 2023)

guest column

Roger Winter, a long-time advocate for South Sudan, who died on January 25, spent most his life of working on refugee emergencies around the world. He served in several U.S. government positions and headed the U.S. Committee for Refugees for two decades. This tribute was written by three long-time friends and colleagues.



Roger did so very much during his half century of public life, making things better for countless refugees and survivors of war. Yet he asked nothing in return. Rather, Roger – who we called 'the Spear Carrier' - inspired so many people to be better advocates for justice and to be better human beings.

We will not forget anything you did, Roger. South Sudan gained its independence in July 2011, in part because of your decades-long work and passionate campaigns for the people of South Sudan.

Roger once said, "We never controlled anything, but we always did try to influence things in the way we thought most benefited the people of South Sudan."

This is indeed "our" collective recollection of what you were for us, for Sudan (north and south), and what you have been as a champion of those people in Africa desperate for the kind of compassion and courage you've so long shown. We are the Council, which despite your designation as "Spear Carries 4598," had you as its heart and soul. So many wonderful gatherings at Otello's, our beloved Italian restaurant on Connecticut Avenue, live on in our memories. You never seem to tire of their delicious "Zuppa Di Pesce" even as others were more wide-ranging. Meals there after you no longer attended were always preceded by the owner, Jose, inquiring about you, and clearly missing your presence.

So much was discussed, so much recalled, so many hopes for the future were expressed at "our" table. And no conversation would have been complete without our recalling how many contributions Roger made, over so many years, to those in need—including people in Rwanda, Uganda, and of course Sudan and South Sudan.

Roger's award for fighting for justice in Rwanda could not have been more richly deserved. His early presence following the genocide provided an unparalleled vision of the very worst of humanity.

In 2010, as the recipient of "URUTI" - Rwanda's National Liberation Medal - and "UMURINZI" Rwanda's Campaign Against Genocide Medal - President Paul Kagame said about Roger: "You dedicated yourself to informing the American public and the rest of the world about the root cause of this crisis. In the 100 days of genocide, at the risk of your own life, you visited the RPF liberated zone several times, was the first foreigner to arrive at sites of mass massacres such as Nyarubuye and continued to act as ardent and vocal eyewitness to what was happening."

Ted Dagne Roger Winter, along with U.S. Rep. Donald Payne, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Constance Newman and Ted Dagne, awaiting the arrival in Yei,Sudan of the casket of the leader of South Sudan, who died on July 3, 2005.

In 1999, Roger wrote in the Los Angeles Times about U.S. failure to stop the Rwandan genocide. Here is some of what he compelled us to recall: "I was in Rwanda during the height of the genocide, traveling from village to village trying to document murder and mutilation on an unfathomable scale."

Roger, because of all that you did, the world knows what happened - not just in Rwanda but also, sadly, in other places. Your travels to these places came with risks. You saw other features of human nastiness.

Being kidnapped in Nairobi, then being stripped of your possessions, and left in the countryside gave you another view of how human beings behave. The snake bite in South Sudan, which you thought was just a scratch, was yet another measure of the risks you took on behalf of others.

Roger's steadfast, passionate work on Sudan, for so very many years - even after retirement - inspired us all, if in different ways. He never tired of advocating for the people of Sudan, South Sudan, Rwanda, Congo, and many more. In recognition, Roger was named Honorary Citizen of South Sudan in December 2021.

Roger always made time for young people who wanted to make a difference in the world. His door was always open, and his support was unwavering. So many of us who have dedicated our professional lives to Africa owe a debt of gratitude to Roger for his mentorship and wisdom.

Before independence in South Sudan, Roger was often found in small villages in the liberated areas talking to people and offering what assistance he could. His modesty was amazing; The question was always how he could help others, not how he might satisfy his own needs.

In 2012 in Juba, Roger came to the hotel where Ted was staying to just chat. Late in the evening, Ted asked Roger where his driver was. "What driver?" he said. Apparently, he had walked to the hotel—some distance. So, we convinced him to stay. He informed Ted later that evening that it was his birthday. That is the Roger we will always remember: altruistic and noble, and exceedingly humble and unassuming.

Until We Meet Again Our Friend!

