Nigeria: Federal Govt Asks Supreme Court to Dismiss Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara's Suit Against Naira Swap

The Federal Government has asked the Supreme Court of Nigeria to dismiss the suit filed by three State governments challenging its Naira redesign policy.

The State governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara had days ago approached the apex court, urging it to suspend the Naira redesign policy of the Federal Government.

According to the trio, the policy has brought untold hardship on the citizens.

The Supreme Court earlier on Wednesday ordered the suspension of the February 10 deadline for the policy and subsequently adjourned the case to February 15, 2023.

But, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, on behalf of the Federal Government filed a preliminary objection to challenge the suit, calling on the Supreme Court to dismiss same.

The AGF, through his counsel, Mr Mahmoud Magaji, SAN, described the suit as an abuse of court process.

According to him, the plaintiffs have no legal rights to file the action and also added that they have no reasonable course of action against the defendant.

He further told the apex court that the suit has disclosed no dispute that invokes the original jurisdiction of the court as constitutionally defined.

Magaji told the court that the plaintiffs have no grievance whatsoever against the Federation of Nigeria and called on the Supreme Court to dismiss case.